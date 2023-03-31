Populous Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $1.63 million and $215,997.77 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

