Poollotto.finance (PLT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $65,326.89

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $54.54 million and approximately $65,326.89 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00016598 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

