PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PolarityTE Stock Down 2.1 %

PolarityTE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 3,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,721. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Institutional Trading of PolarityTE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PolarityTE by 55.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PolarityTE by 554.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PolarityTE Company Profile

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

