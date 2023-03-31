Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Shares Down 7.2%

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

Pioneer Oil & Gas engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of oil and gas properties in the state of Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and Nevada. The company was founded on October 16, 1980 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

