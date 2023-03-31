PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.81

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $12.25. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 244,545 shares.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 227.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

