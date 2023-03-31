PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.81

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $12.25. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 244,545 shares.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.