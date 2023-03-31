Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($7.99) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.35) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.71) to GBX 765 ($9.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 655 ($8.05) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($10.01) to GBX 820 ($10.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 713.33 ($8.76).

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 542.88 ($6.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 501 ($6.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 614.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.11.

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently -2,857.14%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Shott bought 107,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £646,710.54 ($794,582.31). In related news, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 107,427 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of £646,710.54 ($794,582.31). Also, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £48,562.66 ($59,666.62). Insiders have bought a total of 107,499 shares of company stock valued at $64,716,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

