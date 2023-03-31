Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Insider Buys £450,000 in Stock

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) insider Naguib Kheraj bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($552,893.48).

Petershill Partners Stock Up 4.4 %

Petershill Partners stock opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. Petershill Partners PLC has a one year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 293 ($3.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.98.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petershill Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.56) price target on the stock.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.