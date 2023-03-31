Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Perrigo Trading Up 1.1 %

PRGO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,786. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.