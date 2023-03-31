Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Perrigo Trading Up 1.1 %

PRGO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,786. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

