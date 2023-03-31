Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.46

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.46 and traded as low as $25.93. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 26,832 shares.

Peritus High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Peritus High Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Peritus High Yield ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Peritus High Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

About Peritus High Yield ETF

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

