Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in March

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AUSDF remained flat at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75. Perenti has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perenti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Perenti Ltd. is a mining and energy services company, which engages in the provision of exploration, mine development, surfacing and underground mining, and energy and infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Mining Services and Idoba, and Corporate.

