PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Trading Down 0.1%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.
About PCCW
PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.
