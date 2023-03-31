PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.31.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.