Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 824 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $70.39.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

