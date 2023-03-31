Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 74,512 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,512 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

