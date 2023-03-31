Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 307 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after buying an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,896,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

AMP opened at $300.63 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.62 and a 200 day moving average of $311.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

