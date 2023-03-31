Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 185 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $405.25 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $411.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.79. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

