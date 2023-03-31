Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.56.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $108.69 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

