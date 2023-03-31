Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2,519.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,490 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $24,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.91 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.