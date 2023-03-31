Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

