Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in HP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP Trading Up 0.2 %

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

