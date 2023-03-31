Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AOR opened at $49.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

