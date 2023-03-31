Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 455,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Park Aerospace by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Park Aerospace by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 403,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 28,040 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Park Aerospace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 86,020 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Park Aerospace by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Park Aerospace Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Park Aerospace stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,324. Park Aerospace has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $270.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

