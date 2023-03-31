Parisi Gray Wealth Management Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.