Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.29%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

