Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 4,031 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

