Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 7,848 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

