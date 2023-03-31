Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

