Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PANW opened at $193.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,639.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average is $163.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

