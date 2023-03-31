Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

PPBI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 551,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,512. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

