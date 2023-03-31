Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

UPS traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $192.48. The company had a trading volume of 991,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

