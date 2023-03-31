Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,900 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 378,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,883. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

