Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.11. The stock had a trading volume of 808,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,878. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.