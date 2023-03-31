Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $224.12. The company had a trading volume of 863,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.35 and its 200-day moving average is $215.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

