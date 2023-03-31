Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NIO by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in NIO by 637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in NIO by 988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance reduced their target price on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 28,760,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,315,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

