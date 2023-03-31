Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,238. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

