Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.11 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 198.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently -24.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

