Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.11 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.18.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 198.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.