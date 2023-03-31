Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Short Interest Update

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.