Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Orora Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65.

Orora Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.4193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

