Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Citigroup

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.33.

ORA stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

