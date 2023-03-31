Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading 11.5% Higher

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 114,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 119,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Organto Foods Trading Up 11.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Organto Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.