Orbler (ORBR) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Orbler has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00008816 BTC on major exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $503.58 million and approximately $969,906.22 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

