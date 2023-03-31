OpenBlox (OBX) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $76,652.26 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

