Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTI stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.92. The stock had a trading volume of 945,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.80. The company has a market capitalization of $278.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

