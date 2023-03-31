Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 104,326 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,525.6% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 72,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 50,098 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. 28,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

