Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OXY. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

