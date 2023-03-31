Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Lifted by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

OXY opened at $62.32 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.