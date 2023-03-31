Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.74. 2,029,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,845. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

