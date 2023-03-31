Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 484 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,159,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 283,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,293. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.