Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,971 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $132.88. 1,167,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,900. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average is $139.10. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

