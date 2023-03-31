Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,215 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.63. 5,503,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,652,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

